PLAY-OFF FINAL: Peterborough referee praised for Wembley performance after issuing a first-minute red card!

Pewterborough-based referee Neil Hair earned high praise for his handling of the National League play-off final at Wembley today (May 12).

The 37 year-old issued a red card to Tranmere defender Liam Ridehalgh after just 48 seconds of the match for serious foul play. It was a decision described as ‘brave’ by most pundits, but more importantly also described as ‘absolutely correct’ by most onlookers.

The tackle from Tranmere's Liam Ridehalgh that prompted Neil Hair to issue a red card.

Tranmere still went on to beat Boreham Wood 2-1.

Hair, whose father Michael is a former Football League assistant referee, has been a National League referee for two full seasons and could now be promoted to the Football League list. He has been invited to a ‘selection day’ meeting at Loughborough next week.

Hair is the grandson of former Posh player George Hair.