PFA SUNDAY JUNIOR CUP FINAL: The trophy goes West

West Raven were emphatic winners of the PFA Sunday Junior Cup when they clashed with fellow city side Dreams FC in the final at Yaxley.

They hit their Peterborough Sunday Morning League Division Three rivals for six with goals in a 6-0 win by Dwayne Rankin (2), Jamie Graham (2), Chris Brown and Reece Walker.

West Raven are also on course to take the league title. They are top of Division Three with 11 wins and a draw from their 12 games.

The final of the PFA Sunday Senior Cup is tonight (April 6). That’s between The George and PIS FC and it kicks off at 7.30pm, also at Yaxley FC.