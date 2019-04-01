Peterborough United Ladies win the county cup

Have your say

Peterborough United Ladies were crowned county cup champions yesterday (March 31).

The East Midlands League Premier Division title-chasers beat Kettering Town 4-1 on penalties in the Northants Women’s Cup final at Compton Park after the game finished all square at 1-1.

Posh Ladies were jumping for joy yesterday. Picture: Joe Dent

And Posh just managed to grab an equaliser in the nick of time as Megan Parrett latched on to an Amy Challis through-ball to level it up.

Kettering went ahead in the 85th minute against the run of play.

Jess Driscoll was voted player-of-the-match.