Peterborough United Ladies close in on the league leaders

Peterborough United Ladies boosted their title hopes in the East Midlands Women’s League yesterday (March 9) with a comfortable home win.

They beat Premier Division rivals Ollerton Town 5-2 at the Mick George Training Academy to move to within a point of league leaders Leciester City Development.

Posh got off to a flying start with Hannah Pendred netting as early as the second minute.

Further first-half strikes followed by Kathryn Lusk and Megan Parrett and Posh went into half-time with a 3-1 lead.

Two goals by Donna McGuigan gave Posh a 5-1 lead before Ollerton, who are fourth in the table, pulled a goal back with 10 minutes to go.

Posh: Amy Challis, Leah Crawford, Imogen James, Jenna Kiely, Kathryn Lusk, Donna McGuigan, Megan Parrett, Laura Patrick, Hannah Pendred, Kier Perkins, Sophie Powell. Subs: Laura Dodwell, Jessica Driscoll, Stacey McConville.