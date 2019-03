Have your say

Peterborough United gave their East Midlands Women’s League title hopes a boost yesterday (March 17) when beating one of their big Premier Division rivals.

Posh, who are second in the table just a point behind Leicester City Development, were at home to third-placed Oughtibridge and they enjoyed a 3-1 win through second-half strikes by Laura Patrick, Megan Parrett and Jessica Driscoll.

Posh are away to Leicester City Development next Sunday (March 24).