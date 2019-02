Have your say

Peterborough United took the honours in yesterday’s (February 17) big local derby against Peterborough Northern Star in the semi-finals of the Northants County Cup.

They fought back from going a goal down to win 2-1 and earn a cup final showdown with Kettering Town (date and venue to be arranged).

Action from yesterday's big game.

Cassie Steward gave Star the lead at Chestnut Avenue before goals by Jess Droscill and Donna McGuigan clinched it for Posh.

Stacey McConville was voted player-of-the-match.