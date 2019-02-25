Peterborough Sports Development and Netherton United go goal-crazy, Whittlesey to play two cup finals in the same week, Eye beat Parson Drove in a semi-final shock

There were a couple of huge wins in the Peterborough Premier Division on Saturday (February 23) as leading sides flexed their muscles.

Second-placed Peterborough Sports Development showed no mercy to bottom club Peterborough Polonia romping to a 14-0 win. Jordan Macleod led the scoring spree with five goals as he picked up some much-needed match practice before an inevitable return to the first-team squad. Ryan Pratt (4), Chris Seery (3), Ayman Trabelsi and Andrew Irvine also scored against a Polonia side reduced to 10 men by the first-half dismissal of Rafal Komisarczyk.

Action from Whittlesey Athletic's 2-1 Cambs Cup semi-final at Thorney (orange). Photo: David Lowndes.

And Netherton weren’t far behind in the scoring stakes whacking 11 past next-to-bottom Langtoft United. There was a flurry of goals in the second-half including two for manager Jon Harrison, a high-class player from the past who concentrates on veterans football these days.

Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards contender Tommy Randall scored five with debutant Nuno Marujo, Ritchie Baines, Robbie Ellis and Chris Down also on target.

Sports Development are just three points behind leaders Moulton Harrox, but they have played two games more and have just three matches remaining. Netherton are third, a further five points behind.

Holbeach United Reserves’ strong season continued with a 3-1 win over Sutton Bridge United. Luke Nicholson scored from 30 yards for the Tigers.

Matt Heron (10) opens the scoring for Whittlesey Athletic at Thorney. Photo: David Lowndes.

For the second Saturday in a row Whittlesey Athletic reached a cup final after Jack Carter’s last-minute penalty secured a 2-1 Cambs Cup semi-final success at Premier Division rivals Thorney. Matt Heron had shot Whittlesey in front with Matthew Oliver equalising for Thorney.

Whittlesey will play Over Sports in the final at Histon FC on Tuesday, May 7, four days before they contest the Peterborough Senior Cup Final against Moulton Harrox.

The Peterborough Challenge Cup Final will be between Eye Uinted and Uppingham Town. Eye toppled First Division leaders Parson Drove 3-1 in their semi-final while Uppingham crushed Spalding Town 5-1. Andrew Buckle (2) and Mitchell Lyth scored for Eye.

RESULTS

Saturday. February 23

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Polonia 0, Peterborough Sports Development 14 (Macleod 5, Pratt 4, Seery 3, Trabelsi, Irvine); Holbeach United Res 3 (J. Keeble, Smith, Nicholson), Sutton Bridge United 1; Netherton United 11 (Randall 5, Harrison 2, Marujo, R. Baines, Ellis, Down), Langtoft United 0; Stamford Lions 1, Oakham United 1 (Matts).

Cambs Cup

Semi-final: Thorney 1 (M. Oliver), Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Heron, Carter).

Peterborough Challenge Cup

Semi-finals: Eye United 3 (Buckle 2, Lyth), FC Parson Drove 1; Spalding Town 1, Uppingham Town 5.