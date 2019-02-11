Peterborough NECI are the first title winners of 2018-19, Peterborough Sports Development are the big movers in the Premier Division

Peterborough NECI have won the Peterborough League Division Three title with five games to spare.

They beat second-placed Thorpe Wood Rangers 3-1 at Werrington on Saturday (February 9) to make it 18 wins in 18 completed games. Josh Orange, John Regan and Cory Rose scored for NECI as they became the first team to win a Peterborough League title this season.

In the Premier Division the big moves were Peterborough Sports Development who won 3-0 at third-placed Thorney to jump up from fourth to second. Ethan Atkins, Andrew Irvine and Dami Agboola scored for Sports who host Netherton United, rivals for the runners-up spot, next Saturday (February 16). Netherton’s scheduled fixture at Tydd last Saturday was postponed.

Leaders Moulton Harrox dropped points at Holbeach United, but the 1-1 draw still left them nine points clear. Joe Townsend scored for Moulton with William Barnes replying for Holbeach.

In the only other top-flight game to take place Oakham pipped Sutton Bridge United in a nine-goal thriller. Michael Nelson hit a hat-trick for Oakham.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 9

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Reserves 1 (Barnes), Moulton Harrox 1 (Townsend); Oakham United 5 (Nelson 3, Gooding, Brookes), Sutton Bridge United 4 (Sutton 2, Scott, Eaton); Thorney 0, Peterborough Sports Development 3 (Atkins, Irvive, Agboola); Whittlesey Athletic (Carter 2, Hailstone, Redhead), Langtoft United 0.

Postponed: Ketton v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Polonia v ICA Sports, Tydd v Netherton United,