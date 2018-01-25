PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE PREMIER: Netherton hit the top in style

Have your say

Netherton United stormed to the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division last night (January 24).

The city side thrashed Leverington Sports 7-3 at The Grange to knock Stamford Lions off the summit on goal difference.

Both teams have 42 points, with Stamford Lions having played one more game, but Netherton have a goal difference of 63 and Stamford Lions 47.

Ondre Odain led last night’s rout with a hat-trick and Zack Fisher fired a double. Tom Randall and Jezz Goldson-Williams hit the other two goals.

Fisher now has 27 goals this season and Odain 22.