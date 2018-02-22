Peterborough League players take on England team

Have your say

A group of local footballers will face international opposition on Sunday as part of the Peterborough Football Association’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

A team of players who all play in the veterans’ section of the Peterborough & District League take on an England Vets side at the Zeeco Stadium, in Stamford.

The 18-man local squad features Gianni Salerno, Ian Flavell, Paul Attfield, Mark Wilson, Lee D’Arcy, Stuart Addinall, Shaun Harley, Darren Paling, Darren Bradley, Darren Hempson, Graham Morris, Laurence Clark, Martin Saidler, Steve Starkey, Kevin Ellis, Andrew Bradley, Paul Johnson and Ian McIntosh.

The side is managed by Darren Fogg.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm and admission is £2.