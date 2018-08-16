PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton hit ICA for six

Netherton United were emphatic winners in the big city derby in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League Premier Division last night (August 15).

The reigning champions beat ICA Sports 6-1 at The Grange with goals by Robbie Ellis (2), Ben Panting, Michael Fox, Aaron Warrener and Dean Giglio.

Thorney were also big winners last night. They won 4-1 away at Peterborough Sports Development with Ondre Odain (3) and Leon Gelizeau their marksmen.

Moulton Harrox made it five wins out of five on Tuesday night with a 3-2 success at home against Holbeach United Reserves. Ian Bradbury, Marcus Parry and Joe Townsend got their goals and Harrox sit on top of the table, five points clear of Whittlesey Athletic with Netherton third.

MIDWEEK RESULTS

Long Sutton 0, Tydd 2

Netherton Utd 6, ICA Sports 1

Peterborough Polonia FC 1, Whittlesey Athletic 2

Peterborough Sports Development 1, Thorney 4

Stamford Lions 4, Langtoft 0

Ketton 2, Oakham Utd 2

Leverington Sports 2, Sutton Bridge 3

Moulton Harrox 3, Holbeach Utd Res 2

LEAGUE TABLE

POS P W D L GD PTS

1 Moulton Harrox FC 5 5 0 0 11 15

2 Whittlesey Athletic FC 4 3 1 0 4 10

3 Netherton United FC 4 3 0 1 6 9

4 Thorney FC 3 3 0 0 5 9

5 Stamford Lions FC 4 2 2 0 8 8

6 Tydd FC 5 2 2 1 5 8

7 Peterborough Sports Development 4 2 1 1 2 7

8 Sutton Bridge United FC 4 2 1 1 1 7

9 Leverington Sports FC 4 2 0 2 -3 6

10 Holbeach United Reserves 4 1 1 2 0 4

11 Peterborough Polonia FC 5 1 0 4 -5 3

12 ICA Sports FC 4 1 0 3 -7 3

13 Oakham United FC 2 0 1 1 -2 1

14 Ketton FC 3 0 1 2 -6 1

15 Warboys Town FC 1 0 0 1 -2 0

16 Langtoft United FC 4 0 0 4 -7 0

17 Long Sutton Athletic FC 4 0 0 4 -10 0