Peterborough League match abandoned after reports of abusive behaviour towards teenage referee

The Peterborough League Division Five B game between Gunthorpe Harriers and Leverington A was abandoned late on after 17 year-old referee Jade Vaughan reportedly suffered verbal abuse from players (Marh 30).

Leverington led 2-1 at the time. The Peterborough League have declined to comment other than to confirm a report had been sent to the relevant county Football Associations. The referee has also been advised not to comment.

Jade’s stepmother Sharon Vaughan tweeted over the weekend, stating: “Shocking behaviour of grown males towards my 17 year old stepdaughter refereeing a football match today. Eventually had to abandon game due to abuse from players. #disguste, #needtogrowup.”

Another Peterborough League game was abandoned last month when alleged monkey gestures were made towards a Stilton United player and last week a teenage referee walked off the pitch after being abused by the coach of an under 11 team

Premiair secured runners-up spot in Division Two without playing. Bottom club Feeder pulled out of the league causing a points adjustment to teams. That was enough for Premiair to move up a place to second.