PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE LOSS: Maurice Starkey passes away

One of Peterborough football’s longest-serving administrators has passed away.

Peterborough Football League president Maurice Starkey has died at the age of 82 after a short spell in hospital.

He had been involved with the Peterborough League for over 60 years, firstly as a player with Whittlesey United and then as a manager of Peterborough Rovers, and he then went on to serve the league in a number of administrative roles.

He was also a life member of the Peterborough Football Association and several years ago received an FA Long Service Award for 50 years commitment to grassroots football.

He also played non-league football for March Town and Stamford.

Peterborough League chairman Clive Wilson said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sad loss of our league president Maurice Starkey.

“Maurice served the Peterborough & District Football League for many years in a variety of posts and was well respected. He will be greatly missed by us all.

“He started playing in the Peterborough League over 60 years ago and was only absent for a short time while completing his national service.”

The Peterborough League positions held by Maurice were:

President 2003-2018

Chairman 1992-1995

Vice-Chairman 1979-1982, 1990-1992, 1995-1996

Treasurer 1981-1998

Secretary 1981-1989

Fixture secretary 1974-1978

Referees secretary 1974-1980