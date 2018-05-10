PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Cup wins for Eunice and Stamford Bels

There were cup final wins for Eunice Huntingdon and Stamford Belvedere last night (May 9).

Eunice Huntingdon won the PFA Minor Cup beating Peterborough League Division Four rivals Orton Rangers 5-1 in the final at Yaxley FC. It was a third trophy win of the season for Eunice, who are also the Division Four champions and who on Saturday won the League Shield.

Stamford Belvedere lifted the Ancaster Cup after beating Cottesmore 5-4 on penalties. The shoot-out followed a 3-3 draw in which Jordan Neil (2) and Ben Mason netted for Bels.

In the Premier Division, Deeping Rangers Reserves thrashed Warboys Town 8-2 in their last game.