Perkins hits a treble in big Peterborough United Ladies win

Peterborough United Ladies cruised to a comfortable 7-1 home victory over Mansfield Town yesterday (March 3) to keep their title hopes very much alive in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

Led by captain Keir Perkins, who scored an excellent hat-trick, Posh were easy winners against a resolute Mansfield Town team and are now just four points off top spot.

Megan Parrett on the ball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Perkins opened the scoring in the 11th minute when she outsprinted two defenders and struck a right-footed shot past the diving goalkeeper.

Posh continued to dominate but the lack of execution in the final third cost them dear when Mansfield scored in the 18th minute to make it 1-1.

Posh continued to dominate possession and it seemed only a matter of time before they would score. On 44 minutes Jess Driscoll rose above the defenders and slotted in a cross from close range to make it 2-1.

Posh knew that the impetus was with them and as the second half began they pressed forward. The third goal came in the 49th minute from Perkins, who fired the ball into the net from close range to make it 3-1.

Jess Driscoll scored for Posh. Picture Gary Reed

With the cushion of a two-goal lead, Posh surged forwards at every opportunity and on 57 minutes substitute Donna McGuigan made it 4-1 with a well struck shot which beat the keeper.

Perkins finally got her hat-trick in the 70th minute to make it 5-1 with a delightful back-heel from close range.

Substitute Hannah Pendred got herself onto the scoresheet in the 88th minute to make it 6-1 when she turned the defender in the box and calmly slotted home from close range.

And just before the final whistle Donna McGuigan made it 7– 1 in the 90th minute with a cheeky chip from outside the area which the goalie just couldn’t reach.

This was a comprehensive display from Posh who dominated possession throughout the game.

Mansfield Town also deserve a great deal of credit for their hard work on the pitch and also for their goalkeeper who made a number of outstanding saves.

Posh squad- Powell, Challis, Crawford, Driscoll, James, Kiely, Lusk, McConville, McGuigan, Parrett, Patrick, Pendred, Perkins, Stevenson.

Player of the match - Perkins.