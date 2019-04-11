Oundle closing in on another cup success

Oundle Town Under 18s already have one cup safely tucked away in the trophy cabinet and they’re just one game away from adding another.

The League Cup winners reached the final of the PFSDF Under 18 Cup on Sunday when disposing of Thurlby Tigers 6-2 thanks to goals by Sam Greenhalgh (3), Ryan Bishop, Callum Dalliday and Owen Dalliday.

They will meet either Hempsted United or Bourne Town Blue in the final.

Bourne Town Blue are favourites to land the Under 18 Division One title despite losing their first game of the season at rivals Yaxley 2-0 on Tuesday. Rory Nicholson and Matthew Robson scored for the young Cuckoos.

On Sunday Bourne had made it 10 wins from 10 games when beating table-topping Hempsted United 2-0 with strikes by Oliver Troth and Oliver Wilson.

Bourne have closed the gap to six points on Hempsted but while Hempsted have now completed all their fixtures, Bourne still have five games to play.

Yaxley, who beat Chatteris 7-0 at the weekend, are a further point behind with four games remaining. Nicholson claimed a hat-trick in that game.

Alfie Buddle scored four times for Blackstones Under 15s in a 5-3 win over Bourne Town in Division Three.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE LEAGUE

Thorpe Wood Rangers Under 12s have put themselves within striking distance of the Division Four title.

They beat Oundle Town 4-1 on Sunday through goals by William Barnsley (2), Jimmy Saider and Kane Lynch and now just need to win their final game of the season against Wisbech St Mary Purple to be crowned champions.

The Under 12 Division Three title race looks like going down to the wire as well. Feeder narrowed the gap on table-toppers JFC Boston to just a point with their 4-2 win over Peterborough Northern Star Black. Billy Gibbs (2), Mohammed Saad and Mason Clarke got their goals.

Boston have one game remaining whereas Feeder have three left to play.

It’s also close in the battle for the Under 13 Division One championship. Three teams - Whittlesey Blue, Stamford Red and Netherton United - are in with a shout.

Stamford are only a point behind leaders Whittlesey after Sunday’s 5-0 win against Boston in which Ewan Simmons (2), Rhys Howard, Elliot Long and Noah Dexter found the back of the net.

And Netherton are only two points further back but with two games in hand.