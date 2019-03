Have your say

Oundle Town won a thrilling Under 18 League Cup Final with a 3-2 win over Peterborough & District League rivals Gunthorpe Harriers Navy at Yaxley FC last night (March 21).

Ryan Bishop, Freddie Davies and Sam Greenhalgh scored the goals for First Division Oundle with Oluwalomi Ogunyoye replying twice for second division Gunthorpe.