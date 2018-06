Have your say

Netherton United’s Roy Morley picked up the Volunteer of the Year prize at the 2018 Northants FA For All Grassroots Awards at the Kettering Park Hotel.

Netherton also had further success with Emelia Pearce highly commended in the Welfare Officer of the Year category.

Tom Beeton was highly commended. Picture: RWT Photography

Peterborough’s Tom Beeton was also highly commended in Young Referee of the Year.