New academy at St John Fisher School

Another football academy is to start in Peterborough next September.

It will be run by the Youth Dreams Project company in partnership with St John Fisher School.

It will be launched in September 2018 and is for current school Year 11 students going into sixth form.

Students will work towards an OCR Level 2 or 3 in Sports Studies/Science and this will be delivered by the PE staff atSt John Fisher School.

On the football side, the students will get the chance to play in the national college league and will be coached by an ex-professional footballer who is UEFA qualified.

They will train most days at the school and will also have direct access to Bristol City goalkeeper Luke Steele, who is a co-owner of the Youth Dreams Project with Luke Kennedy.

The students will also gain valuable work experience, delivering a wide range of sport sessions in both primary and senior schools across the city.

The first open trial day is tomorrow (March 9) at 9.30am followed by a second on Friday April 13 at 1pm. Both are at St John Fisher School and anybody interested should contact Luke Kennedy on 07583 688413 or email luke.kennedy@youthdreamsproject.co.uk or ring St John Fisher School on 01733 343646.