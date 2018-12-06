Netherton march on in the cup with a 23-0 win

It was goals galore in the second round of the Under 13 PFSDF Charity Cup on Sunday - the old PFA Cup competition.

Three sides managed to reach double figures with Netherton United from Division One smashing 23 past Division Four strugglers March Town Athletic without reply.

Pictured are Thorney Colts Under 12s before their 4-3 defeat by Netherton. They are from the left, back, Alfie Twiggs, Alex Evans, Alfie Ling, Enos Kumadoh, Ryan Willson, Cian Fitzgerald, front, Mason McDowall, Ethan McDowall, Max Britton, Ethan Potts and George Gamble.

Leading the way in this rout with five of the goals was Dhruv Karavdra while Austin Sealey helped himself to four and Charlie Jacobs and Keane Rippon-Hart both hit hat-tricks.

One of the other double-figure scorelines was something of an upset as Peterborough Nene from Duivision Two thumped Oundle Town from Division One 14-1.

Top scorer in this one with five was Staniskaw Skowronski and Leland Dent netted three.

The other big winners were Holbeach United Yellows. They beat lower level Hungate Rovers 11-0 with Thomas Hoyle finding the back of the net six times and Kelvin Ibeneme firing a treble.

Action from the game between Netherton Under 12s and Thorney.

Two local sides made further progress in the Under 12 Lincs Cup.

Deeping Rangers Blues won 4-0 against Spalding courtesy of goals by Harry Allen, Edward Barsby, Max Olbromski and Jack Carson while Crowland were 5-1 winners away at Healing Hotspurs. Their scorers were Ella-Mai Bale, Matas Sakavicius, Logan Carter, Teddy Hill and Harleigh Camfield .

In Under 12 Division Three, table-topping Feeder keep on winning. Their latest success was a 6-1 hammering of Hampton with Luke Frisby, Mason Clarke and Billy Gibbs all netting twice.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 15 Division One hot-shots Trafford Crane and Jack Greenacre were at it again on Sunday.

Both enjoyed a field day in front of goal as their sides chalked up massive League Cup wins.

Crane hit six for FC United Hammers in a 14-1 win over Wisbech St Mary while Greenacre went one better. He grabbed seven for Holbeach in their 20-0 win over Whittlesey Red.

Crane now has 19 for the season and Greenacre 16.

Crowland were also big League Cup winners. They beat Spalding Orange 6-1 with Isaac Shaw hitting a hat-trick.

Yaxley Under 16s may not be doing that well in the league but they progressed to the semi-finals of the Hunts Cup with a 5-0 win over Park Farm Pumas Black. Arunas Arcisauskas was their hat-trick hero with Finley Kilby and Harrison McLoughlin also on target.

Also through to the semis are Stanground Sports. They beat Parkside Priory 4-3 thanks to goals by Joshua Borgognoni, Samuel Bourike, Brandon White and Corey Howard.