Netherton boosted by Moulton Harrox collapse, county cup quarter-final for ICA Sports

The Peterborough Premier Division title race has been blown wide open by the collapse in form of leaders Moulton Harrox.

Harrox enjoyed a 10-point lead at the summit after winning 14 and drawing one of their first 15 matches.

But back-to-back heavy defeats at Whittlesey Athletic (4-0) and Stamford Lions (5-0) enabled nearest challengers Netherton United and Peterborough Sports Development to move within four and five points respectively. Sports also have a game in hand on the two teams above them.

Netherton boss Jon Harrison will now have half an eye on Harrox tomorrow (November 24) as they face another tricky trip to Oakham, while his side are defending their Northants Les Underwood Cup at home to United Counties Division One side Sileby Rangers (2pm).

“I’ve been around long enough to know that leagues aren’t decided in November,” Harrison said. “But the last couple of Harrox results have given us a big boost.

“Every year we get stronger as the season wears on and I’m expecting the same again.

“We will just concentrate on winning our own games and see where we end up. There is still plenty of football left to play.”

Whittlesey failed to build on their excellent win over Harrox as they required a late Aaron Dunmore goal to secure a 3-3 home draw with Long Sutton Athletic. Jamie Darlow scored the other two Whittlesey goals. Connor Bell (2) and Calvin Bird scored for Sutton.

ICA Sports host Eynesbury Rovers Reserves in a Hunts Intermediate Cup quarter-final at Ringwood tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 24

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft United v Leverington Sports, Long Sutton Athletic v Ketton, Oakham United v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Polonia v Sutton Bridge United, Thorney v Holbeach United Res, Tydd FC v Whittlesey Athletic.

Northants Junior Cup

Third round: Netherton United v Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Quarter-final: ICA Sports v Eynesbury Rovers Res.