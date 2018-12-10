Netherton and Moulton Harrox set to fight for the title again as Ellis, Panton and Parry strike twice, cruise for Crowland and hat-trick of hat-tricks

It’s starting to look like familiar foes Moulton Harrox and Netherton United will again fight it out for the Peterborough Premier Division title.

Both won big games against possible rivals on Saturday (December 8) leaving Harrox, who have yet to visit Netherton, four points clear. There is a further gap of six points to third-placed Thorney.

Action from Crowland's win over Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (blue). Photo: David Lowndes.

Thorney were beaten 2-1 by Netherton at the Grange as the latter benefited from a controversial late penalty decision for the second Saturday in a row. Robbie Ellis scored twice for Netherton after Leon Gellizeau opened the scoring for Thorney.

Netherton manager Jon Harrison missed the game at the start of a six-game ban and he instead witnessed Harrox demolish the Peterborough Sports Development side at the Bee Arena.

Tom Panton and Marcus Parry scored twice apiece for the leaders.

There was a third top-six battle as Whittlesey Athletic came from behind to win 3-1 at Holbeach United Reserves. Jack Carter (2) and Kevin Gilbert scored for Whittlesey after Fenn Storey had fired Holbeach ahead.

Action from Crowland's 6-0 win over Whittlesey Reserves (blue) in Peterborough Division One. Photo: David Lowndes.

Elsewhere there were hat-tricks for Thomas Mann in Ketton’s 6-3 win at Langtoft United, Jake Showler for Stamford Lions in a 5-2 success at Sutton Bridge United and Joe Reed for Tydd in a 6-1 rout of bottom club Peterborough Polonia.

Matt Cawthorn scored twice for Long Sutton Athletic in a 3-2 win over Oakham United.

In Division One Corban Oldham struck a hat-trick in Crowland’s 6-0 win over Whittlesey Athletic and the big game in Division Five between unbeaten sides Stanground Sports and Casterton finished 6-0 to the latter who are clear at the top of the table.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 8

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 1 (Storey), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter 2, Gilbert); ICA Sports 0, Leverington Sports 0; Langtoft United 3 (Huskisson 2, Dos Santos), Ketton 6 (Mann 3, Dobson, Hood, Marsh); Long Sutton Athletic 3 (Cawthorn 2, Chipunza), Oakham United 2; Peterborough Sports Development 0, Moulton Harrox 4 (Panton 2, Parry 2); Sutton Bridge United 2 (Cooper, Eaton), Stamford Lions 5 (Showler 3, Edwards 2); Tydd FC 6 (Reed 3, Day, Monaghan, Clitheroe), Peterborough Polonia 1 (Wojtowicz); Netherton United 2 (Ellis 2), Thorney 1 (Gellizeau).