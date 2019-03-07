Navy sail into the final after another League Cup upset

Have your say

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 18s have done it again. For the second Sunday running the Division Two side pulled off a shock win in the League Cup.

In last weekend’s quarter-finals they knocked out Division One leaders Hempsted 3-1 and then seven days later they won by the same scoreline against Yaxley, another Division One team.

Action from the game between Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 18s and Yaxley.

Oluwatomi Ogunyoye was Gunthorpe’s hat-trick hero taking his tally for the season to 17 goals.

Gunthorpe will meet Oundle Town or Glinton & Northborough in the final.

Oundle won their quarter-final on Sunday 3-1 against Bourne Town Blue thanks to goals by Sam Greenhalgh, Freddie Davies and Charley Hockey.

Division One rivals Holbeach United and FC United Hammers will meet in the final of the Under 15 League Cup.

Action from the game between Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 18s and Yaxley.

Both coasted through their semi-finals on Sunday with the Hammers beating Netherton Hawks 6-1 and Holbeach knocking out Whittlesey Blue 5-1.

Trafford Crane fired a hat-trick for Hammers with Jamie Graham, Samuel Harris and Ceri Hayes also on target while the scorers for Holbeach were Jack Greenacre (2), Bradleigh Appleby, Arron Pike and Daniel Roberts.

Stanground Sports clinched runners-up spot behind Netherton Hawks in Under 16 Division Three by beating Stamford Whites 8-2 in their penultimate game.

Samuel Bourike led the way with four of the goals, Joshua Lovelock got two and Ben Muchina and Joshua Borgognoni one apiece.

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy Under 18s are pictured before their cup win over Yaxley. Their team was Jude Bloodworth,Kyle Clarke,Rory File,Callum Ford,Benjamin Johnston, Dawad Kowalski, Alexander Makanjuola, Oluwatomi Ogunyoye, Liam Roberts, Harrison Skinner, Daniel Devenish, Sebastian Britton, Omar Elias Bari Balde and Sam Gilligan.

Hempsted United went six points clear at the top of Under 18 Division One by beating third-placed Netherton United 11-1. Sam Wilson claimed a hat-trick with Jacob Hoffmann, Alfie Armstrong and Joe Mills all scoring twice.

Under 16 Division Two champions Baston suffered their first league defeat of the season when losing 2-1 to Deeping Rangers in their penultimate fixture.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

It’s Spalding United v March Academy Blue in the Under 13 League Cup final at Chestnut Avenue on April 7.

Spalding overcame Boston United 3-1 in their semi-final while March were 4-0 winners against Deeping Rangers in the other. Aidan Kirby, Tyler Powell, Luca Middleton and Harry Biggs hit the March goals.

The final of the Under 13 Hereward Cup final, also to be played at Chestnut Avenue on April 7, will be between Boston and Hungate Rovers.

In Sunday’s semi-finals Boston beat Park Farm Pumas Red 4-1 while Hungate defeated Glinton & Northborough Navy 4-2 thanks to goals from Joshua Gidney, Joe Harris, Jay McMullen and Alens Peremezs.

March Academy have taken over in the driving seat in the Under 14 Division Three title race.

They hit the top by beating Gunthorpe Harriers Navy 10-2 while previous leaders Park Farm Pumas Black were suffering a 4-1 shock defeat at home to Long Sutton. Brandon Sharman scored four March goals.