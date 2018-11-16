Moulton Harrox still in charge ahead of a tricky game, home games for nearest challengers Netherton and Peterborough Sports Development

Whittlesey Athletic gave the chasing pack in the Peterborough Premier Division title race hope by becoming the first team to beat leaders Moulton Harrox this season last weekend (November 10).

But Harrox still have a seven point lead at the top ahead of another tricky game at Stamford Lions tomorrow (November 17).

“Moulton Harrox are a class act who will definitely win the league, but this was our day,” a Whittlesey spokesman stated after a 4-0 win.

Reigning champions Netherton United are second with Peterborough Sports Development a point further back in third, but with a game in hand on the two teams above them. Netherton improved on recent form last weekend, but a 4-0 win over Holbeach United Reserves flattered them.

“We did play well in the second half,” Netherton boss Jon Harrison said. “ But to be honest it wasn’t a 4-0 game. Holbeach deserve a lot of credit. They had a great shape and really good youngsters.”

Netherton will expect to win at home to Leverington tomorrow (3pm) when Sports host improving Langtoft United.

Whittlesey host Long Sutton tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday. November 17

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Ketton, Netherton United v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Sports Development v Langtoft United, Stamford Lions v Moulton Harrox, Sutton Bridge United v ICA Sports, Tydd FC v Oakham United, Whittlesey Athletic v Long Sutton Athletic.