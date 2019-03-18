Moulton Harrox on cloud nine after closing in on Premier Division title, Thorney keep faint hopes alive, Peterborough Sports youngsters impress again, Whittlesey denied by last-gasp goal

Have your say

Moulton Harrox are a point away from winning the Premier Division title after bashing lowly Langtoft United 9-2 on Saturday (March 16).

Danny Maddison and Joe Townsend both claimed hat-tricks for Moulton who have three games left, the first of which this Saturday (March 23) is at home to Whittlesey Athletic.

Action from Netherton Reserves win over Spalding Athletic in Peterborough Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.

Thorney are now the only team able to catch Harrox after a 2-1 win over Stamford Lions. Sam Donohoe and Tom Hutton scored for Thorney.

Peterborough Sports Development’s impressive Premier Division season continued with a 3-0 win over Leverington Sports. Goals from Alfie Ferguson (2) and Eunis Lievins kept Sports in second place.

In-form Whittlesey were denied a win at Ketton on Saturday by a last-gasp equaliser by Seb Hood. Matt Heron had put Whittlesey ahead.

RESULTS

Action from Netherton Reserves (yellow) against Spalding Athletic at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Saturday, March 16

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 1 (Hood), Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Heron); Moulton Harrox 9 (Maddison 3, Townsend 3, Parry 2, Lambe-Hyner), Langtoft United 2 (Sparkes 2); Peterborough Sports Development 3 (Ferguson 2, Lievins), Leverington Sports 0; Thorney 2 (Donohoe, Hutton) Stamford Lions 1 (Showler).