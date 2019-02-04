Moulton Harrox move closer to the title as Netherton held by Whittlesey

Have your say

Moulton Harrox moved a giant step closer to regaining their Peterborough Premier Division title aon Saturday (February 2).

The South Lincs side are 10 points clear at the top with six matches remaining after a smooth 2-0 win over Leverington.

Action from Netherton United's 2-2 draw with Whittlesey Athletic (blue) at the Grange. Photo: James Richardson.

Reighning champions Netherton United lost further ground after being held to a 2-2 draw by Whittleesy Athletic at the Grange.

Jamie Darlow thumped in a late Whittlesey equaliser after Aaron Keir had saved his penalty. Harry Jenkins also scored for Whittlesey with Robbie Ellis and Michael Fox on target for Netherton.

Marcus Parry and Tom Panton scored the goals for Harrox.

Thorney, Peterborough Sports Development and Stamford Lions still have a chance of overhauling Netherton in second spot. Thorney, whose scheduled game at Tydd was postponed, are just a point behind in third, and they are ahead of Sports only on goal difference.

Michael Fox scores for Netherton against Whittlesey. Photo: James Richardson.

A strenghened Development side smashed Sutton Bridge United 8-0 at the Bee Arena with goals from Dan Lawlor (2), Andre Williams (2), Lewis Webb, Chris Seery, Andrew Irvine and Ayman Trabelsi on target.

Lions are further back, but with a few games in hand on those above them. They struggled past bottom club Polonia 2-1 on Saturday with goals from Joseph Lippett and Michael Webb.

RESULTS

Saturday. February 2

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox 2 (Panton, Parry), Leverington Sports 0; Netherton United 2, Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Darlow, Jenkins), Peterborough Polonia 1 (Wojtowicz), Stamford Lions (Lippett, Webb), Peterborough Sports Development 8 (Lawlor 2, Williams 2, Webb, Irvine, Trabelsi, Seeley), Sutton Bridge United 0.

Postponed: Ketton v ICA Sports, Oakham United v Long Sutton Athletic, Tydd v Thorney.