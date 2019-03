Have your say

Moulton Harrox will win the Peterborough Premier Division title tomorrow (March 23) if they collect a point from a home game against Whittlesey Athletic.

It won’t be easy as Whittlesey beat Moulton 4-0 in the reverse fixture in November.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 23

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v ICA Sports, Moulton Harrox v Whittlesey Athletic, Stamford Lions v Netherton United, Tydd FC v Sutton Bridge United.