Moulton Harrox can surge clear, while Parson Drove celebrate a promotion on January 19

Stilton UNited beat NECI in a Peterborough Junior Cup quarter-final last weekend. They are, back row, left to right, Chris Bartlett, Dean Giglio, Steve Shaw, Luke McDowell, Kevin Holt, Jacob Bingham, Andrew Bradley, Niall Burnage, Paul Burnage. (front) Kyial West, Ashley Brand, Philip Wells, Jack Keenan, Dan Stephens, Tom Flatters, Lewis McManus. Photo: David Lowndes.
Stilton UNited beat NECI in a Peterborough Junior Cup quarter-final last weekend. They are, back row, left to right, Chris Bartlett, Dean Giglio, Steve Shaw, Luke McDowell, Kevin Holt, Jacob Bingham, Andrew Bradley, Niall Burnage, Paul Burnage. (front) Kyial West, Ashley Brand, Philip Wells, Jack Keenan, Dan Stephens, Tom Flatters, Lewis McManus. Photo: David Lowndes.
0
Have your say

Moulton Harrox can move eight points clear at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (January 26).

Harrox host mid-table Oakham United whereas second-placed Netherton United are without a game.

Third-placed Thorney will catch Netherton with a win at Long Sutton Athletic.

Parson Drove clinched promotion from Division One with a win over Bretton North End last weekend (January 19).

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 26

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Peterborough Polonia, Langtoft United v Peterborough Sports Development, Leverington Sports v Stamford Lions, Long Sutton Athletic v Thorney, Moulton Harrox v Oakham United, Tydd v Ketton, Whittlesey Athletic v ICA Sports.