Moulton Harrox can surge clear, while Parson Drove celebrate a promotion on January 19

Moulton Harrox can move eight points clear at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division tomorrow (January 26).

Harrox host mid-table Oakham United whereas second-placed Netherton United are without a game.

Third-placed Thorney will catch Netherton with a win at Long Sutton Athletic.

Parson Drove clinched promotion from Division One with a win over Bretton North End last weekend (January 19).

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 26

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res v Peterborough Polonia, Langtoft United v Peterborough Sports Development, Leverington Sports v Stamford Lions, Long Sutton Athletic v Thorney, Moulton Harrox v Oakham United, Tydd v Ketton, Whittlesey Athletic v ICA Sports.