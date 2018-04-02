MATCH REPORT: Steward sisters steer super Star to success

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies picked up three big points in their quest for East Midlands League glory yesterday (April 1).

The city side won 2-1 at Chestnut Avenue against Premier Division title rivals Oughtibridge War Memorial LFC thanks to goals by sisters Cassie and Katie Steward.

That leaves them just a point behind table-toppers Leicester City with two games in hand.

Star, who are now the only unbeaten team in the Premier Division, are next in action on Wednesday (April 4) away to Kettering.

Northern Star: Leah Barnes, Georgia Coulson, Jess Evans, Larissa Frederick, Vicky Gallagher, Chanade Henderson, Sarah Hudson, Samara Iredale, Paige Jones, Cassie Steward, Katie Steward. Subs: Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse, Jade Kelly.