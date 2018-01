Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies maintained their promotion push in the East Midlands Women’s League with a comfortable win yesterday (January 14).

In their first game of 2018, they saw off visitors Mansfield Town 4-1 at Chestnut Avenue to close the gap on Premier Division leaders Leicester City to three points with three games in hand.

Cassie Steward scored twice for Star.

Hot-shots Cassie Steward and Emma Pollard both bagged a brace for the city side.