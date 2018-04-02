MATCH REPORT: Posh Ladies are closing in on the title

Peterborough United strengthened their poisition at the top of the East Midlands Women’s League Division One South table with victory over their nearest rivals yesterday (April 1).

The city side beat Oadby and Wigston Ladies 3-2 at the Nene Park Academy to move six points clear at the head of affairs with four games to go.

Keir Perkins laid on all three Posh goals. Picture: Gary Reed

Both teams started well with attack being met by counter-attack but it was Posh who got the early breakthrough in the 25th minute when Keir Perkins played a through-ball to Jess Driscoll who lashed the ball in from close range to make it 1-0.

Oadby were not deterred and levelled the score to make it 1-1 just before half-time.

The second half began a little like the first with Oadby looking particularly threatening but all that changed in the 60th minute when Perkins crossed the ball squarely into the box for Jeorgia Carr to calmly back-heel it into the net to make it 2-1.

The momentum was clearly with Posh and again it was Perkins in the 75th minute who laid on a forward pass for Driscoll to shoot past the diving goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Jeorgia Carr scored the second Posh goal. Picture: Gary Reed

Oadby pulled another goal back but they had left it too late to stage a comeback.