MATCH REPORT: Hampton hammer their way into an FA Cup quarter-final

Hampton College hammered their way into the quarter-finals of the English Schools Under 16 FA Cup today (January 26).

The city students booked a long trip to Brighton for a last-eight match with a 7-1 win over Farlingaye High School on the 3G pitch at the Hampton Gardens School.

Hampton had the game sewn up by half-time when they led 5-0. The visitors enjoyed some good moments on the ball, but they lacked the defensive skills to keep Hampton at bay.

Dami Ogboola’s pace was a constant menace and he was rewarded with two first half goals from close range.

Peterborough United Under 16 squad member Jay Whyatt also scored twice while Jazleigh Fife, Will Palmer and Jamie Cooke also hit the target.

Farlingaye rallied at the start of the second half and pulled a goal back through an own goal, but Hampton cruised through the second half.