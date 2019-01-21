Leaders Moulton Harrox drop points, but move further clear as Netherton slip up at Ketton, ICA Sports extend unbeaten run, Thorney set up mouthwatering semi-final, Stilton win the battle of the unbeaten table-toppers

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox dropped points on Saturday (January 19), but still extended their lead at the top.
Any disappointment Harrox felt with a 2-2 home draw with Stamford Lions was diluted by a shock defeat for second-placed Netherton United at Ketton. The lead at the top is now five points with eight games each to go.
Harrox led twice thanks to goals from Declan Earth and Marcus Parry before accepting a draw. Jake Showler and Chris McRoyal scored for Lions.
Netherton became involved in a cracking contest at improving Ketton with the hosts securing victory with a last-minute goal. Ketton were also thrilled with the performance of young goalkeeper James Hogg.
Ritchie Baines was an unlucky loser for Netherton as he struck a hat-trick. Tom Mann (2), Greg Rawlinson and Sam Linford scored for Ketton.
Elsewhere ICA Sports stretched their unbeaten run to five matches with a 3-3 draw at Holbeach United Reserves. Hamza Akram (2) and Aaron Warrener scored for the city side.
Bottom club Peterborough Polonia failed to build on their first point in 12 games the previous weekend as they were crushed 8-1 at home by Leverington.
Thorney set up a mouth-watering Cambs Cup semi-final at Premier Division rivals Whittlesey Athletic with a 5-1 quarter-final romp against Fulbourn Institute. Dan Fountain bagged a rare hat-trick with Sam Donohoe and Leon Gellizeau also on target.
Division Two leaders Stilton United beat Division Three table-toppers Peterborough NECI in a battle between two unbeaten sides in the quarter-final of the Peterborough Junior Cup. Goals from Niall Burnage, Andrew Bradley and Lewis McManus sealed a 3-1 win with Andrew Cook replying for NECI.
Netherton United Reserves, Eunice, Huntingdon and Premiair also won their quarter-final games.
RESULTS
Saturday, January 19
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 3 (Steadman 2, Allen), ICA Sports 3 (Akram 2, Warrener); Ketton 4 (Mann 2, Linford, Rawlinson), Netherton United 3 (R. Baines 3); Moulton Harrox 2 (Earth, Parry), Stamford Lions 2 (Showler, McRoyal), Oakham United 5 (Nelson 2, Roberts 2, Brookes), Langtoft United 2; Peterborough Polonia 1 (Komisarczyk), Leverington Sports 8 (Hempson 2, Palmer 2, Williams 2, Carter, Clayton); Peterborough Sports Development 2 (Lievins, Trabelsi), Tydd FC 1; Sutton Bridge United 1 (Eaton), Long Sutton Athletic 1 (Thorpe).
Cambs Cup
Quarter-final: Thorney 5 (Fountain 3, Donohoe, Gellizeau), Fulbourn Institute.
PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR CUP
Quarter-finals: Eunice Huntingdon 4 (Misiura 2, Grykalowski, Michnicki), Langtoft United Res 1 (Armstrong); Netherton United Res 3 (Marujo 2, Halfhide), Farcet United 1 (Rouse); Premiair FC 8, (Otterwell 3, Deane 2, Calitri, Watson, Wright), Stamford Lions Res 0; Peterborough NECI 1 (Cook). Stilton United 3 (McManus, Bradley, Burnage).