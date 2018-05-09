LATEST NEWS: Wembley final for Peterborough referee

Have your say

Peterborough-based referee Neil Hair has been handed a dream appointment at Wembley Stadium.

Hair (37) will take charge of the National League play-off final between Boreham Wood and Tranmere Rovers on Saturday (May 12). It could well mean he is promoted to the Football League referee’s list for the 2018-19 season. Last season all the officials involved in the play-off final were promoted.

Hair is affiliated to the Hunts FA. He is a former assistant referee in the Football League.

He’s spent the last two seasons refereeing at National League level.