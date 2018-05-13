LATEST NEWS: Treble-winning Netherton United boss hopes his own regrettable red card won’t overshadow the achievements of his players

Netherton United’s treble-winning manager Jon Harrison insists his own cup final red card shouldn’t detract from his players’ astonishing achievements.

Harrison admits the actions that led to his early dismissal from the technical area during a 5-0 President’s Shield Final win over Thorney yesterday (May 13) were ‘regrettable.’ Referee Craig Hardy sent Harrison packing along with Thorney striker Sam Donohoe after the latter’s horrible challenge on Netherton defender Ryan Wood sparked a mass confrontation.

Thorney's Sam Donohoe (orange) was sent off in the President's Shield Final. Photo: David Lowndes

Netherton’s bench reacted angrily at Donohoe’s moment of madness. Harrison was dismissed for foul and abusive language.

Harrison said: “I regret my personal actions yesterday. I didn’t think we got anything from the referee prior to the incident. I was then just incensed at what happened to my player right in front of me and I let the ref know what I thought should happen.

“I spoke with Craig over a beer after the game and apologised for the way I was. He said he totally understood why I was like I was, but that I can’t behave in that way.

“I have to learn from my mistakes, but let’s not let that incident overshadow the fact that we won the game and now we’ve won the treble.”

Action from Netherton United's (red) 5-0 President's Shield Final win over Thorney. Photo: David Lowndes

Netherton could make it an unprecedented quadruple trophy success by beating Peterborough League Premier Division rivals Moulton Harrox at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on Thursday (May 17). Netherton claimed the top-flight title and a Northants County Cup final win before yesterday’s win.