LATEST NEWS: Star’s promotion dreams are dashed, but the season is far from over

Peterborough Northern Star’s promotion dream is over after a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of East Midlands Premier League champions Nettleham yesterday (May 13).

Katie Steward fired Star into a first-half lead at the Branch Bros Stadium, but Nettleham equalised two minutes later before scoring twice in the second-half. The city ladies will now have to settle for a creditable third-place finish.

It’s not season over for Star though as they tackle Oadby & Wigston in the East Midlands Womens Plate Final at Eagle Valley, Arnold Town FC next Sunday (May 20).