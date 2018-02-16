LATEST NEWS: Peterborough League player charged with improper conduct following social media comments

A Peterborough League footballer has been charged with improper conduct after allegedly making derogatory comments towards a referee on social media.

Long Sutton Athletic player Paul Newcombe could face a 10-game ban and £50 fine when the matter comes before the Lincs FA.

It’s the latest fall-out from a stormy PFA Senior Cup quarter-final between Long Sutton and Netherton United last weekend (February 10). Netherton won the tie 3-2, but one of their players, James McDonagh, was allegedly assaulted in the visiting dressing room after the game by a home player.

Newcombe was among several Sutton club members to condemn the alleged assault by a teammate, but it’s understood he also took to social media to make an accusation about match referee Shaun Gray 48 hours later which has led to an increasingly common charge from a local FA.

Newcombe posted the letter from the Lincs FA on his Twitter account.

It read: ‘Paul Newcombe is charged with improper conduct (including foul and abusive language) for making comments on social media site Twitter that are seen to be improper.

‘In accordance with the FA Sanction Guidelines 2017-18, if a commission finds this charge proven they will be required to decide whether they feel the proven misconduct be classed as a low, medium or high level of seriousness.’

FA guidelines recommend a 1-3 match ban (£0-£25 fine) for a low level offence, a 2-4 match ban (£15-£40 fine) for a medium level offence and 3-10 match ban (£20-£50 fine) for a high level offence.

Teenager Robbie Ellis won the tie for Netherton with a terrific individual goal after Zack Fisher and Callum Madigan (penalty) had twice dragged Netherton level.

Tom Gosling scored and was then sent off for Long Sutton.

Netherton released a statement to confirm their views on the alleged assault will be made through ‘official channels.’ It’s understood there has been no police involvement so far.

Long Sutton issued a chairman’s statement 48 hours after the incident which read: “With regards to Saturday’s incident, the club will be taking the appropriate action towards the player. This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated at Long Sutton.”

The Lincs FA told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We cannot comment on specific cases but we have charged roughly 6/8 players with improper use of social media.”

Long Sutton host Crowland Town in a Division One match tomorrow (February 17). They have signed the talented Makate brothers Wilson and Eric, the latter has been playing for Netherton.

Netherton will return to top spot in the Premier Division if they win their tricky game at Sutton Bridge United. Third-placed Moulton Harrox will go top if Netherton slip up and they win their fixture at Sawtry. Current leaders Stamford Lions are without a game.

Holders ICA Sports will join Netherton, Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic in the PFA Senior Cup semi-finals if they win at First Division Peterborough Polonia tomorrow.

Fixtures

Saturday, February 17

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Warboys Town, Holbeach United Res v Whittlesey Athletic, Langtoft Utd v Ketton, Leverington Sports v Deeping Rangers Res, Sawtry v Moulton Harrox, Sutton Bridge United v Netherton United, Thorney v Peterborough Sports Res.

PFA Senior Cup

Quarter-final: Peterborough Polonia v ICA Sports.