LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox roar back to the top of the Premier

There were goals galore for Peterborough League Premier Division title-chasers Moulton Harrox last night (March 7).

They were away at Warboys Town and roared to an 11-0 win with goals by Louis Steadman (4), Dan Lambe-Hyner (3), Marcus Parry (3) and Billy King.

The win put Moulton back on top of the table, two points ahead of Netherton United.

Wisbech St Mary were also in action last night. They drew their Thurlow Nunn Eastern League Division One game at home to Leiston Reserves 2-2.

Jack Friend and Dale Parnell scored the Saints goals while Jack Mockford was sent off in the 36th minute after receiving two yellow cards.