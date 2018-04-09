LADIES FOOTBALL: Steward strikes again for super Star

One goal by star striker Cassie Steward - her 21st of the season - gave Peterborough Northern Star another precious victory yesterday (Aptil 8).

The local ladies are chasing the East Midlands League Premier Division title and yesterday’s 1-0 triumph at home to Ollerton keeps them bang on course.

They are third in the table, just three points behind leaders Oughtibridge War Memorial LFC with two games in hand. Nettleham are second with the same number of points as Star but they have played one more game.

Assistant boss Jack Jenkins said: “The ladies dug deep today in testing conditions against a good side. We are keeping the pressure on the teams around us playing for top spot.”