Peterborough Northern Star Ladies reached a cup final yesterday (March 25).

The high-flying city side, who are chasing promotion in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, beat Woodlands FC in the semi-final of the East Midlands League Plate competition.

They took the honours 4-2 after extra-time thanks to goals by player-of-the-match Cassie Steward (2), Vicky Gallagher and Paige Jones and will now play Oadby & Wigston Dynamo in the final at Arnold Town on Sunday May 20.