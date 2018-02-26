LADIES FOOTBALL: Star teach Students a lesson

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star kept their promotion bid firmly on track with a fine away win yesterday (February 25).

They took the honours 2-0 at Loughborough Students to remain in the hunt for the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division title and a return to the National Women’s League.

Emma Pollard and Cassie Steward scored the goals while goalkeeper Sarah Hudson turned in a player-of-the-match performance for the second weekend running.

Star are third in the table - just two points behind leaders Oadby with two games in hand.

Assistant boss Jack Jenkins said: “That was a great result for us today. There were solid performances all over the pitch. We battled hard and kept a clean sheet.”