LADIES FOOTBALL: Star hit Rise Park for six

Peterborough Northern Star hit a super six yesterday (April 29) as they continued their promotion bid in the East Midlands Women’s League.

The only side still unbeaten in the Premier Division were away at Rise Park and returned convincing 6-0 winners thanks to strikes by Paige Jones (2), Katie Steward (2), Vicky Gallagher and Emma Pollard.

Amy Challis netted twice for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Star remain third in the table, three points behind leaders Nettleham with two games in hand and level on points with Oughtibridge War Memorial on whom they also have two games in hand.

Promotion prospects are also bright for Peterborough United in Division One South.

They top the table after a comfortable 5-1 win at Corby S&L where the goals came from Amy Challis (2), Keir Perkins, Jess Driscoll and Amy Gore.

Posh are six points clear of Oadby with one game remaining - at home to Corby Town on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Jess Driscoll on the ball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Oadby, however, have three games left and possess a superior goal differnce.

Laura Patrick in action for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed