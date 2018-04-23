LADIES FOOTBALL: Star boost their title hopes

It was another super Sunday for Peterborough Northern Star as they gave their title push in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division another shove yesterday (April 22).

They were at home to Mansfield Hosiery Mills and triumphed 3-1 with Paige Jones bagging a brace and top scorer Cassie Steward once again finding the back of the net as well.

The win came hot on the heels of a 2-0 success against Leicester City Development on Thursday night when sisters Cassie and Katie Steward did the scoring.

Star, the only unbeaten team in the division, are in third place in the table, level on points with second-placed Oughtibridge War Memorial and three points behind table-toppers Nettleham. But they have one game in hand on Oughtibridge and two games in hand on Nettleham.

Outibridge War Memorial and Nettleham play each other on April 29.

Star assistant manager Jack Jenkins said after yesterday’s win: “After beating Leicester City Development on Thursday night we showed great desire and performed well to get the job done today.

“The fixtures are now coming thick and fast for us. With five games remaining it’s about taking each one as it comes now and hopefully continue the run we are on.”