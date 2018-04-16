LADIES FOOTBALL: Star and Posh keep title dreams alive

It was a super Sunday (April 15) in the East Midlands Women’s League for Peterborough Northern Star and Peterborough United.

Unbeaten Premier Division title-chasers Star were 3-2 winners away at Eastwood while Division One South leaders Posh romped home 13-3 at Leicester club Heather LFC.

Keir Perkins scored seven times for Posh. Picture Gary Reed

Two goals from Katie Steward within the space of 10 minutes and a third from sister Cassie Steward earned Star their narrow win.

Assistant boss Jack Jenkins said: “We were down to the bare bones today and the squad was pushed to its limit with people playing out of position due to injuries and unavailability.

“The ladies dug deep again. To keep grinding out results like this when our backs are against the wall shows the character we have in the squad.”

Star are three points behind leaders Oughtibridge but have two games in hand. They play Leicester City next at Chestnut Avenue on Thursday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Jess Droscoll hit a hat-trick and was player-of-the-match. Picture: Gary Reed

Keir Perkins topped the scoresheet in the big Posh win with seven strikes and player-of-the-match Jessica Driscoll hit a hat-trick. The other goals came from Amy Gore, Tash Applegate and Emily Smith.

Posh have a three-point lead at the top over Oadby with three games left to play.