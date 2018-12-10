LADIES FOOTBALL: Star and Posh keep on winning

Have your say

Yesterday (December 9) was a good day for the city’s top two ladies football teams.

Both Peterborough Northern Star and Peterborough United picked up important wins to keep their title hopes on track.

Emma Pollard is congratulaetd by Katie Steward after completing her hat-trick.

Peterborough Northern Star were at home to Sudbury in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division and enjoyed a 6-1 triumph.

The win, secured through goals by Emma Pollard (3), Katie Steward (2) and Cassie Steward, keeps them in second place in the table, three points behind Acle United but with three games in hand.

Star: Leah Barnes, Larrissa Frederick, Vicky Gallagher, Chanade Henderson, Sarah Hudson, Paige Jones, Bronwyn Mulheron, Frances Peeling, Emma Pollard, Cassie Steward, Katie Steward. Subs: Georgia Coulson, Gemma Fitzjohn.

Posh were away at Oughtibridge in the East Midlands League Premier Division and won 3-1 with goals by Donna McGuigan (2) and Stacey McConville. Posh are third in the table and Oughtibridge second.

Katie Steward scores for Star.

Posh are now two points behind Oughtibridge but seven points behind unbeaten table-toppers Leicester City.