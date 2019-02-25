LADIES FOOTBALL: Setback for Star after Coulson suffers bad injury

Peterborough Northern Star’s faint title hopes in the Eastern Women’s League Premier Division suffered a setback yesterday (February 24).

Star could only draw their home game against Wymondham 2-2 after being forced to play with 10 players for last half-an-hour following the loss of winger Georgia Coulson with a suspected broken wrist.

Bronwyn Mulheron wins a header for Star.

Star had several players unavailable, including top goalscorer Katie Steward, and were only able to field the bare 11.

After a goalless first half, Star were soon 2-0 up. Cassie Steward netted both goals - the first after good work by Emma Pollard and the second after fine play by Chanade Henderson and Pollard again.

Coulson then suffered her injury and with no subs Star found it tough going and conceded two goals.

Peterborough Northern Star: Sarah Hudson, Frances Peeling, Larissa Frederick, Leah Barnes, Bronwyn Mulheron, Faith Horner, Emma Pollard, Chanade Henderson, Vicky Gallagher, Georgia Coulson, Cassie Steward.

Peterborough United Ladies, who are chasing the East Midlands League Premier Division title, also had to settle for a 2-2 draw away at Woodlands, who scored their second in the 90th minute.

Stacey McConville (15mins) and Kier Perkins (30mins) had given Posh a 2-0 lead.

Peterborough United: Amy Challis, Jessica Driscoll, Imogen James, Jenna Kiely, Stacey McConville, Donna McGuigan, Laura Patrick, Hannah Pendred, Kier Perkins, Sophie Powell, Emma Stevenson. Subs: Leah Crawford, Laura Dodwell, Megan Parrett.