LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh nail the Cobblers to keep promotion push going

Peterborough United Ladies gained one of their best results of the season yesterday (February 18) when winning away at Northampton Town in the East Midlands Women’s League.

The 3-1 success saw Posh draw level on points at the top of the Division One South table with Oadby although the Leicestershire side have a game in hand.

Keir Perkins at full stretch for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

In a tight opening period both teams started brightly but it was Posh who fashioned the early chances with Jess Driscoll going close with a shot just wide.

However, it was Keir Perkins who opened the scoring in the 25th minute after a great free-kick from Emma Stevenson which was headed backwards by Jess Driscoll into the path of Perkins, who slotted home past the oncoming goalkeeper.

The second half saw Posh start really well but it was Northampton who scored the second goal to make it 1-1.

Posh refused to let their heads go down and continued to push forward hoping to score their second goal. It came in the 80th minute when Bronwyn Mulheron rose in the penalty area to head home from close range to make it 2-1.

Jeorgia Carr on the ball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Posh had only just finished celebrating when Jess Driscoll in the 83rd minute finally got her just reward with a wonderful solo goal which saw her drift past the Northampton defender and chip the ball past the path of the oncoming goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Posh: Tash Applegate, Georgia Bainbridge, Jeorgia Carr, Amy Challis, Jessica Driscoll, Kathryn Lusk, Bronwyn Mulheron, Rhea Patel, Laura Patrick, Keir Perkins, Sophie Powell, Emily Smith and Emma Stevenson.

In the Premier Division, Peterborough Northern Star drew 0-0 at title rivals Oughtibridge War Memorial. Keeper Sarah Hudson was Star’s player-of-the-match.

The top three reads: Leicester City - played 13, 31pts; Oughtibridge War Memorial - played 12, 30pts; Northern Star - played 10, 26pts.

Kathryn Lusk on the attack for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed