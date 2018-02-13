LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh boost promotion hopes

Peterborough United Ladies jumped into second place in Division One South of the East Midlands Women’s League with a big win on Sunday (February 11).

They smashed Desford 8-0 at Nene Park to add three important points in their quest for promotion - they are now just three points behind league leaders Oadby with eight games to go.

Posh started the game brightly and went ahead after just three minutes with a close range finish from winger Emily Smith.

Posh top goalscorer Keir Perkins doubled the lead ten minutes later with a neat finish.

Ever present Jess Driscoll put Posh 3-0 up going into the break, with a pinpoint free-kick from the edge of the box.

Posh started the second half in similar fashion to the first. Perkins scored her second of the game four minutes after the restart with another coolly converted finish past a helpless Desford goalkeeper.

Driscoll then fired in her second of the game making the score 5-0 after 54 minutes and Posh continued to dominate across the pitch.

Midfielder Amy Challis bagged her own second-half brace and substitute Tash Applegate scored on her return to the squad from injury to wrap up the 8-0 win.

Posh squad: Powell, Mulheron, Patrick, K. Lusk, Smith, Philips, Challis, J. Lusk, Driscoll, Stevenson, Perkins. Subs used: Applegate, Carr, Bainbridge.

Player-of-the-match: Sophie Powell.