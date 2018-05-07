LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh are champions and Star could soon be as well

There was good news for Peterborough’s top two ladies teams in the East Midlands Women’s League yesterday (May 6).

Peterborough United were crowned Division One South champions without kicking a ball while Peterborough Northern Star moved confidently towards a Premier Division title showdown.

Cassie Steward scores with a thunderous volley against Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

Posh, who completed all their fixtures the previous weekend, received a huge favour from arch rivals Northampton Town as they beat Oadby 3-0. Oadby were the only team capable of catching long-time leaders Posh.

The result means Posh will go up to the Premier Division next season. That was their second promotion in four seasons.

Northern Star were meanwhile battling it out in the heat against Mansfield Hosiery Mills at Chestnut Avenue.

They cruised home 7-0 through goals by Cassie Steward (3)), Vicky Gallagher (2), Emma Pollard and Paige Jones to preserve their unbeaten record and they remain in third place, three points off top spot with three games remaining. Leaders Oughtibridge War Memorial have completed their fixtures while second-placed Nettleham, who lead Star on goal difference, have two left to play.

Star are away at Kettering on Wednesday (May 9) and then entertain Nettleham in a must-win game at Chestnut Avenue on Sunday (May 13).

Their last game is sat Ollerton Town on Wednesday May 16.