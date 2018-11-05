LADIES FOOTBALL: League wins for Posh and Northern Star

Have your say

It was a good day for Peterborough’s top ladies teams yesterday (November 4) as both celebrated league victories.

In the Eastern Region League Premier Division, Peterborough Northern Star were away at Colney Heath and won 3-1 through goals by Chanade Henderson, Cassie Steward and Katie Steward. Star are fifth in the table.

Peterborough United were at home to Kettering Town in the East Midlands League Premier Division and they ran out comfortable 4-0 winners through goals by Keir Perkins (2), Kathryn Lusk and Jess Driscoll.

Posh are third in the table.